Windy City Smokeout 2020 Announces Fiery Music Lineup

Nothing says summer in Chicago like a hearty mix of sunshine, whiskey and country music! And yes, all of those are set to come together during this year’s Windy City Smokeout, which is set to take place Jul. 10-12 just steps from the legendary United Center.

Joining the lineup this year are headliners Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and current country music hotshot Jon Pardi. Other artists set to play the weekend festival include Morgan Evans, Ryan Hurd, Riley Green and Cody Johnson.

Of course, what makes this event different from all the rest is the food! For the past eight years, Windy City Smokeout hasn’t only offered the best in country music, but also the best barbecue around. Some of the legendary venues scheduled to be selling their wares on the United Center blacktop include 17th Street BBQ, Peg Leg Porker and Sam Jones BBQ. There will also be a healthy dose of newcomers, including Slab Barbecue from Los Angeles and Kansas City’s Meat Mitch.

"We’re thrilled to bring Windy City Smokeout back for its eighth year with our most impressive music lineup yet,” said the event's cofounder Ed Warm in a press release Tuesday (Jan. 21). “The music lineup paired with the incredible barbecue and finest craft beer from around the country will make this year’s festival the can’t-miss event of the summer."