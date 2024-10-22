Gulp! Woman Accidentally Swallows Wedding Ring While Taking Vitamins

Head on over to the old filing cabinet and put this one under the WTF category.

A woman from Georgia was on vacation in Thailand, just chillin' and enjoying the sights and sounds until she went to take her vitamins. Like she does every day, she popped a handful of healthy pills ... and accidentally swallowed her wedding ring, as well.

Dannah McMichael, 39, and her husband, Randy McMichael were in Phuket, Thailand, when her wedding ring decided to say Phuket and went down the old shoot, into McMichael's stomach.

Let's just say jetlag will get you if you aren't ready for it. McMichael explains, "We went out for dinner and drinks and when I got back, I wanted to shower."

The wife of former NFL star Randy McMichael adds: "I didn't have the opportunity to catch up on my sleep since I was traveling with an 11-year-old and a 2-year-old, and I was beyond jet-lagged."

She went into the bathroom, kind of tired and woozy, and took her handful of vitamins, but didn't notice that one was not a vitamin.

It was her wedding ring.

McMichael started kind of choking on one of the pills, and she thought it was just her magnesium pill, which is a larger horse pill, if you will.

But then she looked down and noticed her wedding ring was not on the counter, and she realized what she had done. She was terrified.

As McMichael notes in her Instagram post, she waited two days to get an X-ray, but that's when she saw her beautiful wedding ring not on her finger, but in her stomach.

Country Stars Who Are Living With Serious Health Conditions Carly Pearce, Mark Chesnutt and Colt Ford have all made headlines recently for serious medical problems, but they are not the only country stars living with chronic illness. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

The 10 Songs People Most Want to Hear on Their Death Beds — Including a Dolly Classic It's not something that most people want to openly discuss, but it is something that most people are interested in knowing. If given the chance to hear one final song on your deathbed, what song would that be? A charity organization asked a group of people this exact question, and these are the most popular songs chosen. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul