WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross Is Starting His Cancer Fight

Wrestling legend Jim Ross checked into the hospital to begin his battle with colon cancer on Tuesday (May 27).

Ross posted a selfie with one of his daughters from the hospital, offering a brief update as he prepares to begin treatment.

"Checked [i]n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a--!" he wrote in the caption of his post.

He will undergo a surgical procedure as part of his course of treatment. When he first announced his cancer earlier this month, Ross said that his "surgery [is] being scheduled in the next week or two."

The 73-year-old wrestling commentator revealed on May 15 that he was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

"I appreciate your concern and support," Ross told fans at the time.

The day before checking into the hospital, Ross spoke about his cancer fight in a live episode of his Grilling JR podcast. He said that surgery is "always stressful," but that he has been preparing "mentally and physically to endure the situation" (quote via Cageside Seats).

He also indicated that this particular procedure will be minimally invasive, and his recovery time is estimated to be about a week. Ross said he still hopes to attend the AEW: All in Texas wrestling event scheduled for July 12 in Arlington, Texas.

Ross is one of the WWE's best-known and longstanding wrestling commentators. He is a member of the WWE, NWA and Wrestling Observer Newsletter Halls of Fame. He has worked for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since 2019.

He was previously diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021 and was open about his health and treatment on social media. Two months after announcing his diagnosis, he said he was "cancer free" and that he planned to resume his commentator duties at AEW.