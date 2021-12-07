Luke Grimes plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. As the youngest Dutton son and current Livestock Commissioner, he's at the center of all the action, but it's not the violence that keeps him awake at night.

Talking to Taste of Country, Grimes revealed that scenes like the opening 15-minute sequence of Season 4 bounce off him like water off a duck's back. Instead, it's the more emotional moments that he actively attempts to leave at work, like the difficult on-screen conversations he has with wife Monica, played by Kelsey Asbille. Often, these scenes follow him home anyway.

Asbille also talked to Taste of Country

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star in the Paramount+ show beginning Dec. 19

