It seems trivial, but if what Yellowstone and 1923 fans suspect is true, then everything we know about the Dutton family tree has changed.

Season 5 of Yellowstone and the first season of 1923 share more in common than lineage. During Ep. 4 of the Harrison Ford-led show, we spot Spencer and Alex sipping whiskey while reading old letters sent by Aunt Cara (Helen Mirren).

No big deal, right? Well, it kind of is.

This week's episode of Dutton Rules finds hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes exploring why it's a big deal. A reader version is also below.

During Ep. 7 of Season 5 of Yellowstone, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) learns of a brucellosis contamination that's going to require drastic action. He goes to throw a whiskey glass, but Beth stops him, reminding him that those belonged to his grandfather.

Those glasses and the glasses that Spencer and Alex are sipping from during 1923 appear to be the same glasses!

This is meaningful because the common thinking was Costner's John Dutton extended from Jack Dutton, played by Darren Mann on 1923. This allows him to be a "fifth generation farmer" (as introduced by Jamie Dutton during his gubernatorial inauguration) and allows for Tate Dutton to be the seventh generation Dutton the Crow elder tabbed as the one who'd need to give back the land.

If Spencer is John's grandfather, then all of this moves up a generation. John Dutton Sr. (played by Dabney Coleman) becomes a cousin to Jack Dutton, and the three Dutton kids (Lee, Beth, Kayce) move up a line, as well.

This makes Tate Dutton a sixth generation Dutton, not seventh, so perhaps after creator Taylor Sheridan is done with all of his prequels, he'll add a show set in year 2063!

