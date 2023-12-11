Yellowstone prequel 1923 notched a major nomination for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. One of the show's biggest stars did, too.

Additionally, the star of Lawmen: Bass Reeves scored a nomination for the Jan. 7 CBS awards ceremony.

Barbie and Oppenheimer earned the most nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes.

Succession on HBO and the Morning Show on Apple TV+ are among the leading television shows.

No host has been named for the 2024 show.

Season 1 of 1923 is nominated in the Best Television Series, Drama category against established shows like the Crown and the Morning Show. The Paramount+ show is also up against the Diplomat, the Last of Us and Succession.

Additionally, Helen Mirren is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her role as Cara Dutton. These nominations represent the first for a Yellowstone prequel — the series has largely been ignored come awards show season, although lead Kevin Costner did win a Golden Globe in 2023.

Fans of Yellowstone may appreciate a nomination for David Oyelowo, the star of Lawmen: Bass Reeves. While not a true prequel, Taylor Sheridan is executive producer for this series, about a real-life 19th century lawmen named Bass Reeves. It was born out of the 2022 prequel 1883, starring Tim McGraw.

The series is ongoing, with only seven episodes available thus far on Paramount+. Oyelowo's nomination is in the Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category. He's up against actors in shows like Daisy Jones & the Six, Fargo and Beef.

Season 2 of 1923 is confirmed, but no production or broadcast schedule has been released.

