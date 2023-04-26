Google got it wrong. Fans searching "Yellowstone Canceled" or some variation of that returned bad information from websites claiming to have the answers about the future of the Kevin Costner franchise.

Here is a screenshot of the search our Dutton Rules team did. It inspired a video (above) and podcast episode (below), exploring this rumor and more.

attachment-yellowstone canceled screeny Google loading...

The truth is, Yellowstone has not been canceled, and Deadline never reported that it was. At worst, there is speculation that the second half of Season 5 will be the final season and that John Dutton may die. Even that is fraught.

When a show is canceled, it's no more. Plus, there is a difference between "canceled" and "ending." Deadline has been leading the coverage around Costner's negotiations with Paramount for Season 5, Part 2, but even their sources are unnamed, which means there is room for change.

So, Is Yellowstone Canceled?

No, Yellowstone has not been canceled. The remainder of Season 5 has been moved from a summer 2023 premiere to a fall or early 2024 premiere. This was verified when the network pulled a trailer that promised a mid-year return, but it also syncs up with the general lack of understanding exhibited by the cast about when they'll return to work.

Prior to Deadline's explosive report that there was a rift between Costner and the network, numerous cast members had told Taste of Country filming would resume in early 2023. That has not happened.

What Is the Cast of Yellowstone Saying About Season 5?

As for the other Yellowstone universe rumors? This new episode of the Dutton Rules podcast explains what is known about Matthew McConaughey's participation and what's to come on the show about the 6666 Ranch (and when). Nobody has scene scripts for any upcoming season or Yellowstone-related series (except maybe Bass Reeves, the 1883 spinoff). That has not stopped media from asking the cast, and in some cases, speculation has run rampant.

"Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever and impermanence is the single thing we can count on. And that life is like that," Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood) said during PaleyFest in Los Angeles earlier this month.

While easy to slot that into a narrative that Costner's John Dutton will die, one could just as easily slot that into a non-answer answer.

“You know, we’ll see what’s next, but right now I’m focused on giving you guys 5B, you’ve been waiting for it a little while!" Cole Hauser said in March. “But we’re trying to go back to work in May, so hopefully that’ll happen.” Hauser had previously claimed that there'd not only be Season 5B, but a Season 6 and Season 7 was all but guaranteed.

Piper Perabo, Lainey Wilson and Wes Bentley are three more who've brushed off rumors or tried to talk around them. The only safe conclusion is there's nothing to be known at this point.

Find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or wherever you podcast. You can also listen at the above player. Currently, hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes are dropping new episodes as necessary, but once new episodes resume, there will be weekly preview and recap episodes.

