The final episodes of Yellowstone are finally here! And while we are watching what fate lies in store for the Dutton family, we're looking at the cast members and the roles they had before the show premiered.

In addition to his impeccable writing, Taylor Sheridan assembled a stellar cast to help carry out the storyline he expertly crafted for the series. Of course, the world is familiar with the work of Kevin Costner, who played the lead role of John Dutton. The Academy Award winner was certainly a big draw for an audience not familiar with Sheridan's work.

While Costner was the gateway to the series for many, the supporting cast has catapulted the show into what has become the Yellowstone universe. Without characters like Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and others, the show could have very well been a one-and-done.

Now Yellowstone has birthed two prequels — 1883 and 1923 — with reports of a new sequel, The Madison, that is currently in the works. And that's just the tip of the Sheridan iceberg.

Yellowstone's Return to Paramount

The final episodes of Yellowstone have returned to Paramount. The show set a new audience record, with more people tuning into the premiere than any other season. Millions tuned in to watch the show live on Paramount, CBS, MTV and CMT, with more watching on Paramount+ since its debut.

Fans can watch new episodes every Sunday at 8PM ET on Paramount.