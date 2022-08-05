‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is a Proud Father as Son Scores SEC Football Offer

Yellowstone has made a major-name television star out of Cole Hauser, and now his son may be headed toward fame of his own on the football field. Hauser turned to social media on Aug. 1 to congratulate his son Ryland, who has received his first offer to play SEC college football.

Ryland was the first to share the news, posting, "Beyond Blessed to Receive a SEC DIVISION 1 offer from Mississippi State!!"

The young athlete added several pictures and tagged a number of people who've helped him along the way in his post.

His famous father — who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone — responded to the news with a post of his own, writing, "So proud of the hard work and dedication you have put in to get your first D1 offer!!"

Cole Hauser's post has so far drawn more than 14,000 likes, including one from Yellowstone star Kevin Costner.

Hauser is not shy about sharing his pride in his son, who bears a striking resemblance to him. He turned to Instagram in April to brag about his oldest child, whose "hard work and great grades" have earned him an extremely nice reward. In a photo he posted, father and son pose together in front of what Hauser refers to as "my boy's new rig," a gleaming new Audi.

"Keep it up son! Love ya," Hauser writes to complete the post.

Yellowstone's Season 5 began filming in Montana in mid-May of 2022. It's slated to premiere on Nov. 13.

The new season will consist of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

