REPORT: More ‘Yellowstone’ Drama as Cast Members Demand Huge Salaries

The standoff between Kevin Costner and the producers of Yellowstone has been resolved (or has it?), but according to a new report, there is more drama playing out behind the scenes as more cast members are vying for a bigger slice of the pie.

Costner engaged in a very public showdown with the producers and Paramount Network in 2023, which resulted in him leaving the show. The network decided to bring Yellowstone to an early end after the upcoming second half of Season 5 airs, scrapping a planned Season 6 in favor of a new sequel that would star Matthew McConaughey and some of the original cast members.

Now, according to Puck News, Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) are throwing a potential wrench into plans for the new series by demanding large salary increases to reflect the popularity of their characters.

According to sources, Reilly originally asked for $1.5 million per episode for the upcoming sequel, which would make her one of the highest-paid actors on TV, if not the highest. When the network balked, she came down to $1.2 million, but the network is still not budging.

Hauser currently earns $700,000 per episode of Yellowstone, and he's asking for $1.25 million per episode for the sequel. Paramount is offering $850,000 per episode for Season 1 and $950,000 per episode for Season 2, with a two-season guarantee.

Grimes, meanwhile, is asking for an unspecified salary increase, but is reportedly "much more mellow" about the money situation than his co-stars.

Reilly and Hauser are also reportedly asking for their names to appear at the top of the call sheet above Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer, who is in negotiations to play the female lead. Since McConaughey and Pfeiffer are top-tier movie stars, that last demand is perhaps the unlikeliest of all, according to Puck News.

Another factor in the negotiations is the fact that Yellowstone signed pay-or-play deals with all three actors for Season 6, and since that season is no longer happening, the network still owes that money regardless. Paramount is suggesting that money go toward the salary increases for the new show, but reps for Reilly and Hauser argue that would be the same as Reilly and Hauser borrowing from their own guaranteed money to pay their own salaries.

Puck News reports that Paramount sent strongly-worded letters on the night of Feb. 4, offering the actors one final "take-it-or-leave-it" chance to come to terms, with a deadline at the end of the week. If that does not happen, we may see a Yellowstone sequel with none of the original talent on board ...and possibly not McConaughey, either. The actor has not yet signed on, and won't do so until he sees a script, which has yet to happen, according to sources.

Pfeiffer, meanwhile, is close to a deal for the new show, and is expected to either sign or pass within two weeks.

