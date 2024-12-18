Last summer, one Reddit user was so angry with the cast and crew of Yellowstone that he/she spoiled how Season 5 ended, but since it was just Reddit, nobody put a ton of weight into the rant.

Flash-forward to Dec. 15 and the series finale of Yellowstone, and dang if that person — code name, MysteriousGoalz — wasn't right. Certain details presented as theories missed, but the meat of the narrative was accurate, which doesn't say much for how the cast and crew treated native Missoula, Mont., residents.

Yellowstone Season 5 closed on Sunday (Dec. 15), and the action included an ending for virtually every character on the show.

Prior to the finale, news broke that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser (Beth and Rip) would lead a spin-off.

This article contains many spoilers.

A comparison of details shared in a Reddit post titled "A final 'eff' you to Yellowstone and its filming" and what actually happened follows. The angry neighbor "unloads" after what's described as two years worth of mistreatment of him/her, the spouse and friends that goes beyond production requirements.

Crew members demanding people leave and weaponizing the show's acclaim were two of the obnoxious things the Reddit user details. Cast members including Rip Wheeler's Cole Hauser didn't make a great impression.

"Who, by the way, I have met and is also a massive a--hole in real life, so probably not a real stretch to play Rip," this person writes.

Jamie's death scene is not the final scene of the episode, but it was the climax of the episode. It happens at his neighborhood house, which our Reddit friend and several news outlets identified as being on Beckwith and Gerald Ave. in Missoula (one property seems to match what we saw on television).

Here are the important parts. We didn't respond to her characterization of the characters, just the events:

Reddit User: "Beth, Costner’s delusional, insane daughter, is carried out on a stretcher and loaded into the ambulance."

Reality: Yes, this happened as described.

Reddit: "They think she was shot. There had been some big fight scene they’d filmed in the house the past few days between her, her brother ... and her mass-murdering sociopath of a husband."

Reality: She was not shot, but beaten badly, but yes, these were the three people involved.

Reddit: "Jamie, the lawyer, is probably dead inside and who knows about Rip. I’d like him dead too."

Reality: Jamie was killed, but Rip and Lloyd take the body to the train station. Surely this person was bummed to see Rip and Beth living their best life on a new ranch. Although their new home is 170 miles from Missoula, so there's that.

While Jamie's death occurred during the day, Beth isn't wheeled away on a gurney until nighttime, so that description proved to be spot on. After the scene aired, MysteriousGoalz shared in a separate thread that people associated with the show sent her angry DMs.

Motivated readers can find deep Reddit threads and several blogs about the crew's treatment of native Montana residents. It doesn't sound like many addresses were exchanged to follow up with Christmas cards.

