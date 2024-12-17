‘Yellowstone’ Star Can’t Get Enough of This Late-Night Fast Food Favorite

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille played a husband and wife duo on the hit television series Yellowstone, so they got to know each other very well as the people behind the characters.

They've even picked up on each other's quirks over the years, since Yellowstone started in 2018.

Grimes admits to Taste of Country’s Adison Haager that he's jealous of Asbille’s “superpower.”

“I envy her for this," he says. "Kelsey can eat whatever she wants and look amazing … not gain a pound.”

That includes Taco Bell — and she frequents the drive-thru.

“I love Taco Bell,” she confirms with a big smile. “The No. 3 combo is supreme. Luke’s from Ohio and I’m from South Carolina, so we are used to our fast food.”

She will try to get Grimes to eat some of her meal sometimes, but he says, "no, thank you."

“I had to stop because I would balloon up to 500 pounds,” he jokes.

During the pair’s time with us, Grimes also gave insight into his character’s vision quest and how it would impact the show, noting of his character: “Finally he has to make a choice and become decisive.”

It wasn’t quite the ending that Grimes originally would have thought. “It was one of those things that once I read it, I was like of course this is how it has to end,” he admits. “It was absolutely perfect, but not something I would have dreamt up myself."

Yellowstone wrapped with its series finale on Sunday night (Dec. 15).