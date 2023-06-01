Yellowstone star Piper Perabo shared her first onscreen kiss with Kevin Costner as the first half of Season 5 was coming to a close, and in a new interview, she reveals that she had some initial concerns about how to play the scene.

Perabo's character of activist Summer Higgins shared her first kiss with Costner's John Dutton in Episode 8 of Season 5, which aired in January and closed out the first half of the season.

"I went bananas over it when I saw it on the page," she admits to Entertainment Tonight. "I had to go up to Kevin and be like, 'Um...,' and I just had to say, 'Let's just be respectful, I have to do this scene.'"

It was a moment fans had anticipated, but Costner's status made the already intimate scene a bit harder, she says.

"It's a little weird 'cause Kevin Costner is a big movie star!" Perabo exclaims, adding, "I was happy with the fan reaction. I mean, I love our show so much and I like how wild it is. I like how people get so excited and can't believe what’s happening next. That’s the kind of show I like to watch. The next day you go to work, and you say, 'Oh my gosh, can you believe it?'"

Perabo tells ET that she doesn't know what's going to happen in the second part of Season 5, which was initially slated to air in the summer of 2023. That got pushed back amid a showdown between Costner and Yellowstone producers over a scheduling conflict with another project of his titled Horizon, and sources have said that his character will die early into the second half of Season 5.

Paramount has confirmed that Yellowstone will come to an end with the upcoming episodes, and the network is already working on a new spinoff that will reportedly star Matthew McConaughey and some of the main cast of Yellowstone. More prequels are also on the way after the success of both 1883 and 1923.

"If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that [series creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he’s doing and he wants to expand the whole thing," Perabo says. "So even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."

