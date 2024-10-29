‘Yellowstone’ Podcast: ‘Dutton Rules’ Unpacks Very Important Season 5 Trailer
The Dutton Rules podcast returns this week to unpack a revealing trailer for Season 5, Part 2. Did Yellowstone say too much?
Here are a few of the key questions that Adison Haager and Billy Dukes look to answer:
- Is that Lloyd getting pushed off the cliff at the train station?
- Why are Rip and Lloyd torching Jamie Dutton's SUV?
- Does something awful happen to Monica?
- Is Kevin Costner coming back?
Now in its fourth season, Dutton Rules has helped more than a million fans understand the twists and turns of Yellowstone, 1923, 1883 and more. It's been a bumpy journey, with more than a few dead ends and so much to recall ahead of the S5, Part 2 premiere on Nov. 10.
If you can't remember a thing about Season 5, Part 1, catch up with this Yellowstone recap video.
Trivia and listener questions also help make this podcast a true conversation. As always, email staff@tasteofcountry.com with your comments and theories!
Listen to Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone + 1923 Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you podcast.
