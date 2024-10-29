‘Yellowstone’ Podcast: ‘Dutton Rules’ Unpacks Very Important Season 5 Trailer

The Dutton Rules podcast returns this week to unpack a revealing trailer for Season 5, Part 2. Did Yellowstone say too much?

Here are a few of the key questions that Adison Haager and Billy Dukes look to answer:

Is that Lloyd getting pushed off the cliff at the train station? Why are Rip and Lloyd torching Jamie Dutton's SUV? Does something awful happen to Monica? Is Kevin Costner coming back?

Now in its fourth season, Dutton Rules has helped more than a million fans understand the twists and turns of Yellowstone, 1923, 1883 and more. It's been a bumpy journey, with more than a few dead ends and so much to recall ahead of the S5, Part 2 premiere on Nov. 10.

If you can't remember a thing about Season 5, Part 1, catch up with this Yellowstone recap video.

Trivia and listener questions also help make this podcast a true conversation. As always, email staff@tasteofcountry.com with your comments and theories!

