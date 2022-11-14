A devastating car crash might steal headlines after Sunday night's (Nov. 13) Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, but Beth Dutton's behavior are what fans are talking on Monday. Did she finally go too far?

Yes, this recap and new episode of Dutton Rules: a Yellowstone and 1923 Podcast does contain spoilers. If you haven't watched Ep. 1 and Ep. 2 of the Paramount Network show's new season yet, you probably want to join us a bit later. Adison Haager and Billy Dukes will break down what happened and what it means weekly and on the Taste of Country YouTube channel. Find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or wherever you podcast. You can also listen here:

Season 2 of Dutton Rules also promises cast interviews and original insight into this chapter of Taylor Sheridan's drama series. Ep. 1 began slow, but Ep. 2 picked up with Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) fighting. It's a one-sided fight these days after she blackmailed him to end Season 4. That's the problem for many fans — she's not only got the knife, she's twisting it at every opportunity and even looking for more! The "yes ma'am" moment from Ep. 2 of Yellowstone was extremely difficult to watch.

Who knew a killer could summon such sympathy?

Whether you loved or hated that moment depends on how you feel about each of these characters. Feel free to email staff@tasteofcountry.com with your thoughts and opinions, or comments and corrections. The two hosts will also discuss John Dutton's new role as governor, Kayce and Monica's tragedy and what it means, and the series' new romance.

Plus, did you figure out how "Young Lloyd" looks so much like old Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) after the flashback bunkhouse scene? Click play to listen and be sure to follow and leave a rating and review if you enjoy this Yellowstone podcast.

22 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 22 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles. John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? It's all part of this list of 22 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.