Through three seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton's actions were explainable, if not forgivable. But as Season 4 draws to a close, the lawyer's position is becoming as entrenched as the opinions fans have of him.

Is he a victim or an agitator? Does his silence make him culpable?

Now 40 years old, how much responsibility does Jamie (Wes Bentley) carry for his part in an arguably manipulative household on the Yellowstone Ranch? It's the Paramount Network show's ultimate agree-to-disagree story arc, but one that gets a full dissection during this new recap episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast.

There are many spoilers if you're not caught up on all episodes of Yellowstone, so be warned. Hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes are on opposite ends of the argument. Comically, they both stand on hills they were ready to attack two weeks ago — if nothing else, Yellowstone never tells you how to feel and then supports it.

It's been a year of "Did he?" with regards to Jamie and the attacks that nearly killed John, Beth and Kayce Dutton. We now know he wasn't involved, but he's living with — and embracing (literally) — the man who ordered the hits. Still, some felt the intentional embarrassment John and the Governor caused him as Ep. 7 came to a close was too much. How about you?

If nothing else, we can all agree a reckoning is coming, right?

