Yellowstone prequel 1923 will officially move forward with a second season. Paramount+ announced the news Friday morning (Feb. 3), just two days before Season 1 is set to resume from a mid-season break.

1923 is the second prequel to the smash hit Yellowstone, which tells the story of the Duttons, a family of ruthless ranchers who own the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. 1883 aired in 2022, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and showed how the Duttons made the arduous wagon train journey West to Montana to establish the ranch.

1923 premiered in December of 2022, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who have now established the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch as an empire, but are facing challenges on all fronts from the looming Depression, historic drought, other landowners, Prohibition and more.

The show has been a sizable streaming hit for Paramount Network's streaming service, Paramount+, setting a new record by drawing 7.4M total viewers for its premiere. It is slated to return with Episode 5 of Season 1 on Sunday (Feb. 5). Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer also star in 1923.

The details for 1923 Season 2 are forthcoming.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.