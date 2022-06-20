The second Yellowstone prequel has gotten a new name and will change directions slightly. The show once known as 1932 is now called 1923. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are still attached.

The name change is because the show will now be set in 1923 Montana, not 1932. This clears up one small plot hole: This new Taylor Sheridan series was to focus on the Great Depression and prohibition, but Montana (per the Billings Gazette) became the first state to repeal prohibition in 1926.

A note from Paramount+ on the changes shares that the Great Depression will still be in play, as it began in Montana much earlier than other states. 1923 will also be set five years after the end of World War I, another event which will influence the storytelling.

Lawlessness and an "epidemic of cattle theft" will also be prevalent themes.

1923 will begin in December on Paramount+. Yellowstone Season 5 will begin on Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network, meaning the shows will overlap for several weeks in late 2022. Earlier this year, the final episodes of Season 4 overlapped with 1883, as well — in fact, scenes that depicted actors from 1883 were used to advance the story of Yellowstone.

Further cast details for 1923 are not yet known. Ford and Mirren's roles have not been announced, but by moving the show forward a decade, it makes it even more possible for them to play James and Margaret Dutton, characters portrayed by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 1883. Both would be in their 70s, if they lived long enough. Ford is 79 years old, while Mirren is currently 76.

