Yellowstone Season 1 will wrap its network television run on Sunday (Oct. 22) when Episode 9 airs on CBS, but that's not the end of the line for the Dutton family drama. CBS has announced that the Yellowstone saga will continue with Season 2, which will begin airing one week after Season 1 wraps.

Yellowstone Season 1 is set to conclude with Episode 9, "The Unraveling Pt. 2," which finds John Dutton (Kevin Costner) beset on all sides by those who want to take away his land amid heightened family drama.

Season 2 will launch on Sunday, Oct. 29, with Season 2, Episode 1, titled "A Thundering." The second season opener finds Kayce (Luke Grimes) settling into his new role at the Yellowstone, while a reporter's incendiary article threatens to expose John Dutton's criminal actions and Chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) presents his plans for the valley to the tribal council.

Yellowstone has been an enormous success in its network television debut, which has allowed a number of new fans to discover the show who did not see it when it debuted on Paramount Network in 2018. According to a press release, nearly 21.6 million fans have watched at least one episode of the Season 1 run on CBS, and 52 percent of those viewers had never watched the show previously. Yellowstone has consistently been the No. 1 show in prime time every Sunday, drawing an average of 5.49 million viewers.

The second half of Yellowstone's Season 5 is still in limbo as the actors strike drags on, causing delays across the board in television productions. When the show does return, it's going to look different; Kevin Costner is departing the hit Western drama, and his character of John Dutton will reportedly die early in the upcoming episodes. Yellowstone will come to an end after Season 5, and Paramount is reportedly set to launch a sequel, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.

