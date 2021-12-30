‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: How Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 End?

The Season 4 finale of Yellowstone might not bring the resolution longtime viewers are hoping for — there's just not enough time!

For two months, the drama on the Yellowstone ranch has been a seven-layer cake of problems, instigated by new characters and long-simmering feuds finally turning ugly. Who will die? Will anyone die? Will Market Equities get booted off the ranch? Are Rip and Beth ever going to get married? During this episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes break down all the possibilities and explain key plot points from last week's action.

There's a scene between Walker (Ryan Bingham) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) that requires a flashback to Season 1 to full appreciate. When Carter (Finn Little) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) have a man-to-man moment overlooking Buffalo Valley, it's helpful if you know how Rip (Cole Hauser) was raised on the ranch. Then, there are those pesky Yellowstone loose ends, including how in the heck did Garrett finance the attacks on the Duttons to close Season 3, and when will John realize his adopted son's real dad is behind it all?

Click play to listen, or If you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Further previews of Yellowstone and 1883 are available in the Dutton Rules archives, including a recap of conversations with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Isabel May.

