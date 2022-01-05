Yellowstone's Season 4 finale saw the runaway hit television series reaching new heights. Episode 10 of Season 4 drew more than 10 million viewers when it aired via the Paramount Network on Sunday night (Jan. 2), significantly exceeding the show's prior Season 3 finale numbers and setting new records in the process.

According to a press release, the Yellowstone finale drew 9.3 million total viewers on the Paramount Network alone, up 81 percent from the 5.2 million viewers who watched the Season 3 finale. The episode drew 10.3 million total viewers across Paramount Network and a CMT simulcast, an increase of 79 percent from 5.8 million total viewers across both platforms for Season 3's final episode. The finale was the most-watched cable telecast since The Walking Dead premiere in 2017.

Additionally, Yellowstone was the most social show on Sunday night, and the finale was the most social episode in the show's history, up 115 percent from the Season 3 finale. Season 4 of Yellowstone ranks as the most social cable drama of 2021, according to numbers from SCR Talkwalker.

The newly released ratings from Nielsen rank Yellowstone as the most popular television series of 2021 across broadcast, cable and premium channels among adult viewers ranging from 18-49 and 25-54 in age.

Yellowstone's Season 4 was hugely anticipated after a Season 3 finale that left the lives of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) hanging in the balance. The season has brought new characters, unexpected deaths and huge changes to the show, ending with an episode that was highlighted by a wedding, a character receiving a lengthy prison sentence and a shocking cold-blooded murder.

