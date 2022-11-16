Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere shed some new light on some of the relationships on the show, but no moment was more powerful than a scene between Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) and his grandfather, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). After Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) loses her baby, Tate tells his grandfather, "I had a brother ... they named him John."

In a new interview to promote the hit Paramount Network show, Yellowstone stars Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) opened up to Taste of Country about Season 5. Grimes commented on what it means for their characters to have named their baby after the Dutton family patriarch, with whom they have had their differences over the course of the show's first four seasons.

"They obviously have a storied relationship," Grimes says of his character and Costner's. "There always seem to be these funny little moments where, out of nowhere — like, for example, when Kayce's talking to that wolf (in Season 4) and John finds him out there and he's walking back. He just — the first time you've ever heard him say it, or have any sort of intimate anything — he says, 'I love you, Dad,' and he goes in the tent."

"It's like, whoa!" Grimes relates. "It's so powerful when you don't see it coming, and you don't see it a lot, you know. I think (naming their son John) is just another one of those Easter eggs of, 'I do love you, and our relationship might be hard, and we may not understand each other or see eye-to-eye, but you are my father and I do love you.'"

Asbille says portraying Monica's loss is her biggest challenge in Season 5.

"Going through that Monica goes through, I think you really wanna do that storyline justice," she observes. "And also all of the really messy, human, complicated feelings that come with it, which, I think (Yellowstone co-creator) Taylor (Sheridan) does a really good job of writing this arc for her."

Taste of Country spoke to Asbille and Grimes while they were in New York City for a press junket to promote Yellowstone's Season 5 in early November. The new season premiered on Sunday (Nov. 13), shattering all previous ratings records for the show, which grew to become the most-watched show on cable television during Season 4.

Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to encompass 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of seven episodes each. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

