Yellowstone's newest cast member is not yet out of high school, and she says that joining such an enormous production is intimidating. In a new interview, 16-year-old actor Orli Gottesman admits she was "freaking out" when she first arrived on the set for her first day of work on the runaway hit show.

Gottesman joins Yellowstone's Season 5 as Halie, a love interest for Carter (Finn Little). Entertainment Weekly describes the character as a "confident, fun and outgoing girl who gravitates toward Carter."

According to a news release, "In Season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around. Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him."

Gottesman got the news that she had booked the part while on vacation with her family in Mexico. She had little time to prepare for the role, but she shared some traits with the character that helped her feel comfortable going in.

"It was more just making sure that I wouldn't break character and freak out that I was around all these super-cool people," Gottesman tells Taste of Country. "But I think it all turned out well. I could freak out between takes, but conceal."

Gottesman's previous credits include a role as Jessica Alba's daughter in LA's Finest, as well as parts in Astronaut Camp, Adeline and more, but she was still "really, really nervous" when she arrived on the set in Montana on her first day. Her father drove her to the set in a rental car, and as she started to get out and go introduce herself to the assistant directors, the enormity of what she was doing suddenly hit her.

"I got out of the car, and then I was like, 'Oh, no, I'm just gonna stay here,'" she says, smiling at the memory. "'There's no reason to leave the car. I'm just gonna wait here until someone needs me.'"

"I was definitely freaking out," she says, but adds, "It all went really well. The entire production team is so nice. I mean, great conversations with everyone. It kinda went seamlessly."

Gottesman had never met Finn Little before, and they launched straight into their first scene together with little opportunity to talk. But they did get to know each other a bit between scenes, with her asking the native Australian about the schools and driving laws in his country, since both of them are reaching driving age.

"He's really good at keeping up conversation," she says. "I love the accent. It's just different. I'm not around that all the time. It was fun."

Gottesman's not quite sure yet when her character will debut in Season 5 of Yellowstone, though she estimates it'll be in December. She's also mum for now about how many episodes she's in or whether her character might return in a potential Season 6, other than to say she'd be interested.

"I would love that," she states.

Yellowstone's Season 5 premieres on Sunday (Nov. 13) on Paramount Network with a special two-hour premiere.

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.