Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan turned 53 on Sunday (July 17), and his wife turned to social media to share a loving birthday message for her husband.

Sheridan's wife, Nicole, posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram, in which she beams and embraces her husband from behind as he smiles into the camera.

"You are my love story," she writes, followed by a heart emoji.

"You are words that fill my pages. I love you baby, Happiest Birthday," she finishes, adding a long string of icons.

A number of other IG users jumped into the comments to also wish Sheridan well, including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, and Rita Wilson.

The former Nicole Muirbrook married Taylor Sheridan in 2013, five years before Yellowstone premiered and launched a television juggernaut. Prior to that, she modeled for outlets including Vogue and Marie Claire and had acting roles on shows including How I Met Your Mother. Her role on the Neil Patrick Harris comedy was relatively small, but important, as fans suspected for a time that she was the unseen "mother" that Ted is describing.

The 39-year-old is also a real-life cowgirl. She spent parts of her childhood riding horses at her grandparents' home in Wyoming, and in December of 2020, she won the Careity Foundation team ride, calling the moment a highlight of her life. She's also appeared on the cover of Cowgirl magazine. She and her husband, an avid horseman who's brought his skills to the screen as Travis on Yellowstone, often ride together.

Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the cast and crew of Yellowstone have been filming the much-anticipated Season 5 of the hit Western in Montana since mid-May. It's scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13. Yellowstone Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

