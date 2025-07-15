The M&M's, Oreos, Snickers and Twix toppings that come in the container on top of YoCrunch yogurt products are the cause of a large nationwide recall.

Danone U.S. has announced a voluntary recall of YoCrunch yogurt products sold at Walmart, Target, Dollar General and more for a disturbing reason.

Consumers have reported opening the container of their toppings to find fragments of plastic mixed in with their M&M's, Oreos and snickers crumbles, just waiting to be stirred into the container of yogurt.

These aren't just random flakes of plastic either: The fragments may have sharp edges and range in size from 7 to 25 millimeters.

Twenty-five milimeters is equal to about one inch.

So, you should be on the lookout for sharp, transparent, one-inch pieces of plastic when you crack into a YoCrunch toppings container.

According to the FDA, these are the specific products and lot numbers to be on the lookout for that are part of the recall.

Buckle up, there are a lot.

The recalled yogurts include lot #/expiration dates ranging from July 7 to September 4, 2025, in the following flavors:

YOCRUNCH STRAW W/GRANOLA 6OZ (UPC 46675000105) YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/M&M 6OZ (UPC 46675000792) YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/OREO 6OZ (UPC 46675000808) YOCRUNCH STRAW W/M&M 6OZ (UPC 46675000839) YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/SNICKERS 6OZ (UPC 46675001126) YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/TWIX CANDY 6OZ (UPC 46675001133) YOCRUNCH STRAW W/M&M MULTI 4X4OZ (UPC 46675013129) YOCRUNCH VAN W/COOKIE DOUGH 4X4OZ (UPC 46675013150) YOCRUNCH VANI W/SNICKER PCS 4X4OZ (UPC 46675013266) YOCRUNCH VANI W/TWIX CANDY 4X4OZ (UPC 46675013273) YOCRUNCH VANILLA OREO 4X4OZ (UPC 46675013501) YOCRUNCH VANILLA M&M 4X4OZ (UPC 46675013518) YOCRUNCH VAN OREO & M&M FR PK 8X6OZ (UPC 46675014003) YOCRUNCH STR/RAS GRNLA FR PK 8X6OZ (UPC 46675014010) YOCRUNCH STRW W/M&M&OREO FR PK 8X6OZ (UPC 46675026136) YOCRUNCH VAN W/SNIC&TWIX FR PK 8X6OZ (UPC 46675026143) YOCRUNCH VAN OREO/VAN M&M 18X6OZ CLB (UPC 46675027010)

If you have some of the affected YoCrunch products, you are obviously urged not to eat them and to call a care line that has been established just for this, 1-877-344-4886.

Consumer Care specialists are available to speak live Monday - Friday, 9AM to 6PM ET.

