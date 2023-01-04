Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."

Aerosmith's 1975 rock hit was a perfect fit for the two acts, allowing them to showcase their proclivities for genre-bending and shine a light on their robust vocal chops. In particular, the War and Treaty bandmates Michael and Tanya Trotter delivered hair-raising vocal runs during the performance, underscoring their reputation for sharp vocal work and soulful live delivery.

Meanwhile, ZBB kept the crowd on its feet with hard-charging instrumental work, and together, they led fans in a rousing, hard rock singalong as the song came to a rafter-raising climax.

The War and Treaty have been frequent duet partner choices for country A-Listers in recent months. The rising duo — who are the reigning Americana Honors & Awards Duo/Group of the Year — joined Dierks Bentley at the 2021 ACM Awards for a cover performance of U2's "Pride (In the Name of Love.)"

At the 2022 CMA Awards, they shared the stage with Brothers Osborne with another rock cover: "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)," which they also recorded for a country tribute album to the Rolling Stones called Stoned Cold Country.

Hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King, New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash featured performances from Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town and a slew of other big country names. The show aired on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) on CBS. It's currently available to stream on Paramount+.