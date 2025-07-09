Who knew Zach Top had such a well- drawn defined set of abdominal muscles?

Backstage at a recent show with Dierks Bentley, the headliner challenged his opener to do a cold plunge.

And while his performance in the water was noteworthy, it was nothing compared to Top's six-pack.

The country singer stripped down to his shorts in order to partake in the plunge, which revealed his unbelievable, uh, abs. Unbelievable, because they had been drawn on with a marker and no one would ever believe they were real.

In fact, they surprised Top, too!

"Oh the abs, dude! I forgot about my abs!" he shouts with excitement in the hilarious clip below:

Dierks Bentley Forcing Openers to Do Cold Plunges

It's not uncommon for country singers to partake in some pre-show rituals. While most are fairly tame and include things like a special handshake or saying a prayer, others can lean toward the dangerous side, like the infamous taser roulette on Jon Pardi's tour.

For Bentley, it's all about getting into a sub-freezing tub of water — or, in this case, a trash bin.

The video begins with the "Gold" singer checking the temperature of the bins showing the crowd that his was sitting at a frigid 29 degrees. Top's water was at 35 degrees when he first got in, but Bentley was quick to change that.

"Do we have an extra bag of ice?" Bentley asks the crew as Top shouts, "No! No more ice in mine!"

The "She Hates Me" singer had to commend the young singer's determination in the water. He tells the camera that Top's time in the water was better than that of Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Travis Denning and Jordan Davis.

More cold plunges will be in Top's future, as he is opening for Bentley on his Broken Branches Tour. The trek runs through Aug. 30 which is good news for the "I Never Lie" singer, because at least he won't have to plunge in the colder months.

