Since releasing her Revolution album in 2009, Miranda Lambert has become one of the most talked-about and recognizable stars in county music. Her high-profile marriage to — and four years later, divorce from — Blake Shelton put her in the spotlight even further.

Given all of the magazines she's covered, interviews she's done and personal song she's written, we wouldn't blame fans for thinking they know absolutely everything about the "Vice" singer already — but that's not the case, as these 10 facts about Miranda Lambert will prove.

Do you know what weapon the singer keeps onstage in addition to her shotgun microphone stand? Or which pop star she's a big fan of? Read on to find out just how big of a "'Ran Fan" you are.