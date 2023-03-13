13 Grocery Store Shortages We May See in 2023

The past few years have been a roller coaster ride for purchasing basic products at the store. In February 2020, there was a toilet paper shortage, followed by a shortage of shelf-stable foods and formula. Though most items returned to shelves, inflation caused prices to spike.

Unfortunately, it seems like 2023 may bring another round of product shortages caused by a variety of factors. Poor weather conditions have caused some shortages, while others stem from a lack of packaging. Additionally, reductions in production due to low sales during the pandemic have contributed to the current shortages.

