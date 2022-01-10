‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: How ‘1883’ Separated Itself From ‘Yellowstone’ With One Beautiful Scene

Episode 4 of Yellowstone prequel 1883 is going to weed out anyone who turned in thinking the show would just be a more antique-y version of the modern-day Kevin Costner drama. On Sunday, the Paramount+ series defined itself with a slow-moving series of Western portraits that built toward the reveal of a masterpiece.

The tragic river-crossing scene was so much more than just that, but to get there, viewers needed to patiently wait through 45 minutes of setup.

The pacing and in-scene soundtrack to the drama is something that creator Taylor Sheridan has only toyed with on Yellowstone. Viewers of Ep. 4 of 1883 found Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) at a piano playing Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" as (unbeknownst to her) her mother (Faith Hill) was fighting for her life. This scene is the crux of the newest episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast.

Hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes will also look at Elsa's kissing scene and her amusing discovery, plus explain how far the Shea Brennan-led (Sam Elliott) group has gotten on this journey northwest. Hint: there's a long way to go.

The episode wraps with a fan Q&A where the hosts admit they got something very wrong about the Season 4 finale of Yellowstone.

