‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: ‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Knows the Weight of His Badge

LaMonica Garrett says the significance of his character Thomas on 1883 is a large part of why he took the role. It's really difficult to name another American Western that includes a Black man in a position of power and significance.

Talking to Taste of Country and select media, Garrett admits that he didn't fully recognize what his role meant to others until filming in Forth Worth, Texas, began, when several extras asked him what it was like to wear the jacket of a Buffalo Soldier.

The Buffalo Soldiers were groups of all-Black infantry and cavalry, created post-Civl War to keep peace on the Western Frontier. Beyond that, Thomas is a Pinkerton agent, which holds its own place in American history.

This episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast features highlights of Sterling Whitaker's conversation with Garrett, a television and film veteran you've likely seen in dozens of works, but never realized it. He also dishes on working with Sam Elliott — he calls the famous actor his brother for life.

Through five episodes of 1883, Thomas has proven to be the steadying hand that helps guide Elliott's Shea Brennan. He's a strong character who brings levity and clarity to a situation the group's leader is struggling with. Throughout this interview, Garrett foreshadowed some ruthlessness to come.

Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and look for archive interviews with 1883 stars like Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plus Yellowstone stars like Cole Hauser. Also, check out some of our recent video recaps and analysis below and join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com. .

See Pictures From the '1883' World Premiere in Las Vegas The stars of 1883 walk the red carpet and socialize during before and after the world premiere of the series at the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. See pictures of Tim McGraw Faith Hill , Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabela May and more.