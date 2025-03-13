‘1923’ Fans Have One Teeny Tiny Complaint About Season 2

Some fans of Yellowstone prequel 1923 are a little annoyed at what happened during Season 2, Episode 3.

More accurately, they're annoyed by what hasn't happened yet. With Episode 4 on the horizon, everyone is looking forward to one powerful reunion and one very bloody confrontation. Sadly, pictures show us that we'll need to keep waiting.

New episodes of 1923 begin streaming every Sunday on Paramount+.

Ep. 3 was called "Wrap Thee in Terror" and it explored Ellis Island through the eyes of Alexandra.

Each week, the Dutton Podcast team break down the previous week's episode and theorize about what's to come. This week's pod (listen below) also features an interview with Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth.

A few small spoilers are coming.

1923 Season 2 Fan Reaction

YouTube user @MrRoden1990 sums it up best. "For the love of God, just get them to the ranch," they say in the comments section of our latest 1923 recap video.

Get our free mobile app

Aunt Cara sent an urgent letter to Spencer after Season 1, Episode 3. That means we've spent eight episodes (equivalent to a full season) trying to get him and his new wife Alex to Montana. They're not even all that close.

"So much filler and unnecessary scenes," writes @tyler-ml6ip on YouTube. "I just want Spencer and Alexandra to be back at the ranch already. Instead they got to make it a huge pain. And I don't care about the other storylines. Again with just bs scenes people getting bit by animals."

That's a reference to the second of Elizabeth's two encounters with nature. She was spooked by a mountain lion in S2, E1 and bitten by a rabid wolf in S2, E2 (Aunt Cara kills both animals).

Related: 1923 Fans Explain the Wolf in the House + I'm Dying

"I thought this episode was brutal — not because it was bad, but man, three episodes in, and it feels like we haven’t moved an inch from last season," says @cardsryan.

The fans aren't wrong. So far, the 1923 community has kept a level head, even after a pair of maintenance episodes. As the season reaches its halfway point, there's been some grumbling to fill a void absent of substantial action.

Remember, Season 1, Episode 1 of 1923 aired in December 2022 — criticism of the Sopranos-esque pace isn't uncalled for.

1923 Season 2, Episode 4 Pictures Preview a Very Ugly Episode Quite a few characters were absent from last weeks (March 9) episode of 1923 . They'll return for Episode 4, "Journey the Rivers of Iron."

Pictures show plenty of Donald Whitfield which means we're likely to revisit his twisted form of pleasure and the two women he's secretly kidnapped. Be prepared to close your eyes. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes