2019 People’s Choice Awards Nominees Include Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus + More

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nominees have been announced, and the stars who've been nominated include Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and more of the biggest stars in country music.

Lil Nas X and Cyrus scored a nomination for Song of 2019 for their collaboration on a smash hit remix of "Old Town Road," which shattered all existing records to become the longest-running hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. Lil Nas X also landed a nod for Male Artist of 2019.

Swift is nominated for Female Artist and Social Celebrity of 2019, and she scored two additional nods for Music Video of 2019 for her "ME!" video and Album of 2019 for her newly released seventh studio album, Lover.

The E! People's Choice Awards will air on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10. Voting is currently open online, via Twitter and via Infinity X1 in select categories. To read the official voting rules, visit the People's Choice Awards website. Voting will close at 11:59PM ET on Oct. 18.

Riley Green's Acoustic "In Love by Now" Hurts So Good