What to Expect From the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 2020 Grammy Awards are just days away, and some of country music's best and brightest stars will be involved in the biggest night of the year in music.

Country stars are involved in every aspect of the Grammy Awards in 2020, scoring nominations in all-genre categories, performing and presenting.

Read on to find out everything we can expect to see at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Who

Women in country music are again leading the nominees in the 2020 Grammy Awards. Tanya Tucker is the most-nominated country artist, scoring four nods for Song of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. Tucker and Lil Nas X are nominated in mainstream all-genre categories in 2020, while country stars will compete in a range of country-specific categories in the 2020 Grammys.

Blake Shelton will hit the Grammy Awards stage with Gwen Stefani on Sunday night to perform "Nobody But You," their most recent duet. Lil Nas X is also set for a turn in the spotlight, and Brandi Carlile and Tucker will perform as part of a tribute to John Prine, who is receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. The full list of announced 2020 Grammy performers is:

Aerosmith + Run-DMC (Likely "Walk This Way)

Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, "Nobody But You"

Billie Eilish

Bonnie Raitt (John Prine tribute performance)

Brandi Carlile (John Prine tribute performance)

Camila Cabello

Charlie Wilson

Demi Lovato

H.E.R.

John Legend, Joshua Bell, Camilla Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, the War and Treaty, "Fame: I Sing the Body Electric"

Jonas Brothers

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus + Friends, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo

Rosalia

Tanya Tucker (John Prine tribute performance)

Tyler the Creator

Shania Twain and Keith Urban are among the presenters for the 2020 Grammy Awards, joining a stellar roster that also includes Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Ava DuVernay, Bebe Rexha and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Alicia Keys is set to host the Grammy Awards in 2020.

What

The Grammy Awards are billed as Music's Biggest Night, and a Grammy win is a highlight of an artist's career. "Grammy winner" is an honorific that defines an artist for life and for history. The Grammy Awards are celebrating 62 years in 2020.

When

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8PM ET on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Where

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Why

The Grammy Awards honor the musicians that have had the greatest impact on the music world in the previous year-long period of eligibility. The Grammys recognize artists from across all genres, and the live show oftentimes generates some of the most talked-about moments in music for the entire year with its all-star lineup.

