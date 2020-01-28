It wasn't all about Blake Shelton and Tanya Tucker at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Keith Urban, Shania Twain and Bonnie Raitt played more reserved roles during Sunday night's (Jan. 26) show in Los Angeles.

Both superstars are in the middle of Las Vegas residencies, meaning it wasn't too far of a hop to the Staples Center in L.A. Urban and Twain served as presenters in separate categories, while Raitt paid tribute to the great John Prine. While the songwriter didn't take the stage, he was well-represented by the famous country-rocker.

The best pictures from the 2020 Grammy Awards also show performance shots from Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus and the War and Treaty, who took the stage during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which streamed live prior to the start of the CBS telecast. Dozens of awards — including the bulk of the country music awards — were given out during that ceremony. That's where Lil Nas X and Tucker earned their hardware, although most people will rightly remember each for impressive performances.

Billie Eilish was the big overall winner at the Grammys, but country played an important role. It was Shelton and Gwen Stefani who were called upon to pivot the show after an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash hours before the Grammys. The couple pulled it off only as two professionals can.

See the Best Pictures From the 2020 Grammy Awards: