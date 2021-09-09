2021 CMA Awards Nominees Announced — Full List
The 2021 CMA Awards nominations have been announced, and there are some surprises among the expected names for country music's highest honors.
The Country Music Association revealed the names of the nominees on Country Music's Biggest Night on Thursday morning (Sept. 9), posting them online on the CMA Awards' website and dispensing with the live television announcement that usually kicks off the nominations each year.
Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the nominations in 2021 with five each, while Gabby Barrett earned four and Miranda Lambert earned three nominations this time around. Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young also have three nominations apiece in 2021.
The 2021 CMA Awards will air live on ABC on Nov. 10. Additional information about the CMA Awards performers, presenters and who will host the awards show is also forthcoming. The full list of 2021 CMA Awards nominations is below.
Remember: The best way to watch the 2021 CMAs is on TV, with ToC on your phone!
2021 CMA Awards Nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Hardy
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))
29 – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
Heart – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)
“Forever After All”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“The Good Ones”
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
“Hell of a View”
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards”
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over”
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
“Hell of a View” – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Musical Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Producer: Martin Johnson
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Director: Peter Zavadil
“Gone” – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne
Director: Reid Long
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Aaron Sterling, Drums
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
