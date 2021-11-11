2021 CMA Awards: Top 5 Moments From a Truly Unpredictable Show

This list of the Top 5 moments from the 2021 CMA Awards shows how even the same cast of characters can reveal big surprises if you let them. The lineup was not one that teased twists and turns, and it was difficult to make a case for any upset CMA winners.

Yet, there we were at the end of the night, crying with Carly Pearce as she struggled to put two words together while accepting Female Vocalist of the Year.

Luke Bryan — typically as safe of a country personality as you'll find — offered a real zinger during his monologue. Chris Stapleton joined Jennifer Hudson and might have been outperformed. That's no knock on him, but holy moly did she ever bring the country congregation to its knees singing Aretha Franklin songs.

At the end of the night, it was Luke Combs holding the Entertainer of the Year trophy. This was the one, truly hard to predict category, because all five artists were so equally deserving. But if you weren't surprised Combs won, was clear he was. Yet again, an artist struggled to find the words to deliver a complete thank you speech.

None of these moments are the No. 1 moment from the 2021 CMAs, though — for that, you'll need to watch the video above or scroll through the list, but we'll tease you by saying it was the other truly inspiring moment from the ABC broadcast.

Did you have a favorite CMA moment? Were you just glad to see traditional country music get some love?

