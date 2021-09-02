On Thursday (Sept. 2), several of country music's hottest stars will light up in the Nashville skyline during the CMA Summer Jam TV special.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the annual CMA Fest, the Country Music Association is offering fans a healthy serving of country music with the special event that features more than 30 performances from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and many more.

Keep reading for more details about the star-packed 2021 CMA Summer Jam special:

Who:

Expect the biggest names in country music to dazzle you with their signature hits. You'll also catch bold collaborations from newlyweds Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Underwood and Dwight Yoakam, who made a surprise cameo during her set.

Here's the full setlist:

Jimmie Allen – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Dierks Bentley – “Gone”

Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy – “Beers on Me”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Luke Bryan – “Waves,” "Down to One," "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)"

Eric Church – “Heart of the Night”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” "Forever After All," "Cold as You"

Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett – “Round Here”

Mickey Guyton – “All American”

Miranda Lambert with Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley – “Midnight Rider”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down,” "Kerosene," "Tequila Does"

Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

Darius Rucker – “Beers & Sunshine”

Blake Shelton – “Boys Round Here,” "God's Country," "Minimum Wage"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – “Happy Anywhere”

Cole Swindell and Luke Bryan – “Single Saturday Night”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again,” "What's Your Country Song," "Crash and Burn"

Carrie Underwood – “Last Name,” "Church Bells"

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Dwight Yoakam and Carrie Underwood – “Guitars Cadillacs,” “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere”

What:

CMA Summer Jam is TV's country music event of the summer and will spotlight modern superstars while offering a platform to promising newcomers. The three-hour show is airing in place of the annual CMA Fest TV special. That event typically takes place in June and draws thousands of fans to downtown Nashville, and the special condenses its four days into a few hours, but CMA Fest 2021 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When:

CMA Summer Jam 2021 will air on Thursday (Sept. 2) at 8PM ET on ABC.

Where:

The special was filmed over the course of two nights in July at Ascend Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue in downtown Nashville, and other locations around Music City — including the nearby John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge — in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Why:

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a mass shutdown of live events in 2020, and with many artists having to cancel or postpone tour dates as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, CMA Summer Jam fills the concert void with a star-studded evening that is sure to delight the genre's loyal fans.