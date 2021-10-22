The Best New Country Christmas Songs and Albums of 2021
Country music singers relied on the hits in creating the best new Christmas songs of 2021. Lee Brice, Brett Eldredge, Josh Turner, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and more recorded Christmas standards for albums, EPs and digital releases this year.
Tops on our list of new country Christmas songs? Wilson's cover of George Strait's "Christmas Cookies." The best country Christmas album of 2021 is a closer call — Eldredge and Pistol Annies have great projects, but we'll wait to pass judgement until November, when Cody Johnson drops his first Christmas album.
Below is a list of the best new country Christmas songs of the year, with links to listen, where available. This list will be updated as more artists announce songs, albums, television movies and more in 2021.
New Country Christmas Albums 2021:
Sept. 24: Carrie Underwood, My Gift, Deluxe Edition
Oct. 8: Josh Turner, King Sized Manger
Oct. 15: Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around
Oct. 15: Steve Wariner, Feels Like Christmas
Oct. 22: Brett Eldredge, Mr. Christmas
Oct. 22: Brett Young, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics
Oct. 22: Pistol Annies, Hell of a Holiday
Oct. 22: Steve Holy, A Christmas to Remember
Oct. 29: Mitchell Tenpenny, Naughty List
Nov. 16: Lucas Hoge, 12.25
Nov. 19: Cody Johnson, A Cody Johnson Christmas
New Country Christmas Songs 2021:
Dylan Scott, "Jingle Bell Rock"
Jamie O'Neal, "White Christmas"
Lainey Wilson, "Christmas Cookies"
Lee Brice, "Go Tell It on the Mountain"
Lindsay Ell, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"
Pistol Annies, "Hell of a Holiday"
Steve Holy, "A Christmas to Remember"
Country Christmas Music on TV in 2021:
Reba McEntire in Christmas In Tune
Ree Drummond in Candy Coated Christmas