The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True

For a country music fan, it doesn't get much better than this: The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival lineup is large and bountiful and is sure to be the time of your life.

The 2023 iHeartCountry Fest lineup includes some big names like Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny and special guest Bailey Zimmerman.

The event — a one-day fest — is set for Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The biggest names in country music have graced the iHeartCountry Festival stage in the past. Everyone from Tim McGraw to Kelsea Ballerini have taken the stage in what always ends up being one of the best country music shows of the year. One of the best things about this show is that all of the biggest country music superstars are there at one time, so there are always some surprise collaborations that get social media stirring in the days to follow.

iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com starting at 8PM ET that night. Capital One Cardholders get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning Jan. 24 at 11AM ET.

This years show will once again be hosted by iHeartMedia's Bobby Bones.