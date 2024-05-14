Which Song Should Win Song of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards?

The 2024 ACM Awards are just around the corner now, with the biggest stars in country music all squaring off to see who takes home the biggest prizes of the night. Which nominated song should win the ACM for Song of the Year in 2024? Here's your chance to weigh in!

Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney are all nominated for Song of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

All of their songs have been huge hits, and the category is an interesting mix of artists who've been around a few years and artists who are relatively new to country fans.

Combs leads the 2024 ACM Awards nominations with a total of eight, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (artist and producer nominations), Single of the Year (artist and producer nominations), Song of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Moroney scored six ACM nominations in 2024, including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (artist and songwriter nominations), Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year.

Johnson and Wilson both have five nominations in 2024, and Davis has four.

The 2024 ACM Awards will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, at 8PM ET/ 7PM CT/ 5PM PT. Reba McEntire is set to return as host.

Who's got your vote for Song of the Year? Rate each nominated song below, and check back on May 16 to see which song Taste of Country readers ultimately chose.