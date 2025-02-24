Shocking! Police Searching for a 5-Year-Old Robbery Suspect

File this one under things that you don't see on a dally basis: Police are searching for a robbery suspect in Virginia who is just 5 years old.

Here's what happened: According to WUSA9-TV, Arlington police were called to a convenience store for a robbery and disturbance. When they arrived, a group of teens and one 5-year-old child had left, but the store clerk had details for police.

A group of 7 kids allegedly walked into the store and grabbed a bunch of items off of the shelfs and attempted to hide them and exit the store quickly. When the clerk noticed what they were doing, they confronted 5 of the 7 kids on their way out, and the clerk was shoved by the children.

The clerk then chased after the suspects, but the kids threw a drink at them and ran away.

Police are now on the hunt for 6 teens and one 5-year-old, who can be charged with robbery and assault.

Stealing is a crime in itself, but when you add assault into the mix, you are looking at something more serious.

The most shocking thing here being that one of the suspects is barely old enough to begin to learn to read, tie their shoes or even bathe themselves — but they are out here not only being an accessory to a crime, but also allegedly part of it.

What can happen to a 5-year-old who's charged with robbery?

Children under the age of 18 who are charged with crimes are usually not dealt with in the adult criminal justice system, but are instea, handled through a special juvenile justice system.

The court's ultimate decision on a sentence focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment and is often tailored to the particular juvenile. So perhaps mandatory nap time after recess?

