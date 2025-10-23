Isabelle Tate — an actor on ABC's 9-1-1 Nashville — died last weekend, just weeks after appearing on the television show.

The 23-year-old has a short list of credits at IMDB, with her role as Julie in the pilot of 9-1-1 Nashville being her biggest role to date. In announcing her death, the McCray Agency noted that she was returning to the acting world and this show was her first audition.

An obituary shares a bit more about the Nashville-area native.

Tate is remembered as being full of fire, “never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others.” In addition to acting, she had a passion for music and loved her family, especially her sister Daniella.

A December 2022 Instagram post shared details of that disability.

Ten years ago, she was diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular that weakens her leg muscles over time. It eventually led to her needing to use a wheelchair at times. “This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard,” Tate wrote.

“I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit.”

Tate was a Middle Tennessee State University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Visitation and funeral services will be this Friday in Brentwood, Tenn.

9-1-1 Nashville stars Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Chris O’Donnell and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The show airs on Thursday night’s at 9PM ET.

R.I.P.: 40 Country Singers and Songwriters Who Died Too Soon These country singers had so much more to give. See 40 country singers who died much too soon: Keith Whitley, Mindy McCready, Troy Gentry and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes