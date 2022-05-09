Aaron Watson Needs to Take a Break for Awhile: Singing ‘Felt Like Swallowing Glass’

Aaron Watson is taking a break from playing live for a little while, at the advice of his doctor. The singer shared an update with fans on social media, explaining that after struggling with losing his voice, he's taking some of his upcoming shows off the books for the time being.

Watson says that the trouble started a few weeks ago, when he noticed that he was having trouble with his voice. "But I did what I've always done," he recounts, saying that he mixed up his usual concoction of tea, honey, lemon and "a little somethin' somethin'," and proceeded as usual.

That worked for a while, but after "some excruciating pain" in the week that followed, the singer sought medical advice. His doctor told him to take it easy for a couple of days after finding inflammation on his vocal cords, and the singer followed that advice, returning to his live show the following week. He thought the problem had been solved, until his Friday night show, when his voice "seized up on me," in the middle of the show.

"Trying to sing felt like swallowing glass," Watson details. "I couldn't sing loud or hit any high notes. I could kinda get through my verses. The boys in the band sang the choruses. The crowd was very understanding and they were singing along with me, and I was kinda whispering my way through choruses. It was painful."

After that experience, Watson saw a specialist, who prescribed a longer course of vocal rest. "They saw that there was some concern. Thankfully it's not gonna require surgery, just a little time off," the singer says. "This is the first time in my career that I've ever canceled shows due to my voice. Usually I just plow through it. I've been blessed to not have to ever really cancel shows until now."

Watson then detailed some of the dates that were being affected, which include both Texas shows and out-of-state stops. He also thanked fans for their understanding and patience, assuring them that he's going to be okay after a little time off the road.

"The other thing the doctor told me not to do, which is really gonna be a struggle, is that he told that I can't yell at my kids," Watson jokingly concluded. "So y'all keep me in your prayers. Love you guys."

Just a couple of weeks before having to take a break from live performances, Watson announced a new album. That project, called Unwanted Man, is due to be released June 17. It'll be his 14th studio album, and the first he's released since 2021's American Soul.