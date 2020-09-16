How Well Do You Know ACM Awards Host Keith Urban?

You may recognize Keith Urban, the host of the 2020 ACM Awards, and you may even know one or two of his songs and who he's married to. But do you know how wife Nicole Kidman saved him?

Urban is a first-time awards show host, and he had to wait for it. The 2020 ACM Awards were pushed from April to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that's made the gig extra challenging for him. Fortunately, he's a old pro. In fact, the "Blue Ain't Your Color" hitmaker has been winning Nashville stages for nearly 30 years, even if he's only spent 20 at the top of radio airplay charts.

The reigning ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year will take the stage to start the 2020 ACM Awards at 8PM ET on CBS on Wednesday (Sept. 16). Even the most dedicated fan of the Australia native' won't know all eight bits of trivia in the below quiz — Urban's hobbies, his childhood nickname, how he kept himself fed upon moving to America and what Kidman did that forever banished his previous addiction are all part of the multiple choice test.

If you can get six right, we'll call you an expert. If you get all eight? Well, you have to tweet us about it.

In addition to hosting the 2020 ACM Awards, Urban will be releasing a new album this week. The Speed of Now, Part 1 is his next project and it features "One Too Many," his duet with Pink. Look for the pair to sing the song together at the 2020 ACM Awards as well.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.