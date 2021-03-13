Adam Levine and his wife have purchased a historic estate in California, and pictures show a lavish property that is well worth the staggering asking price of $22.7 million.

The Maroon 5 singer and former coach on The Voice and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, purchased a historic estate in Montecito, Calif., for $22.7 million in a deal that became finalized on March 9, according to public records. The couple bought a 100-year-old estate that spans just over 5 acres in Montecito, where celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe and more have flocked to the comparatively small community in search of greater privacy.

Designed by famed architect George Washington Smith and originally built in 1923, the historic El Miraval estate consists of four different structures on a lavishly landscaped piece of land. The structures total 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on 5.16 acres of prime California real estate, Dirt.com reports.

Lockwood de Forest designed the extensive gardens for the picturesque estate, and the official listing touts El Miraval as "an opportunity to own one of the rare collaborative projects by the coveted team, considered to be some of Montecito's most revered estates."

The property includes a Spanish Revival-style primary residence, a 2-bedroom guest house, a single-bedroom garden cottage and a detached 5-car garage with a built-in 3-room apartment above it.

The estate's high-end amenities include a home theater, wine cellar, tennis pavilion, pool terrace and a putting green. The interior of the main house features grand rooms with high ceilings, exposed beams and arched windows, with doors from many of the rooms leading to a terrace, patio, loggia or garden.

Levine and his wife are no strangers to luxury living. They previously owned a massive Beverly Hills mansion that they sold to Ellen Degeneres in 2019, which the talk show host listed for sale for $53.5 million in early March of 2021.

