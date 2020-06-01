Adam Sanders is opening up his personal life to his fans in his new song, "Make Em Wanna Change." The song talks about finding a love so powerful that it's life-changing.

The mid-tempo, retro-cool song tells of a restless young man changing his ways due to a woman who points him in a new direction.

"'Cause for guys like me / That run a little off course / It takes something, yeah something a little more / To make 'em wanna straighten up / Wanna be better / Make 'em wanna go to church and get it more together / Make 'em wanna know they're gonna never wanna ever be the last thing / Yeah 'cause guys like me just need a girl like you to make 'em wanna change," he sings.

"This song came from a real place for me, and I can say I’ve lived every word of it," Sanders tells us. "Most people might take the lyric as a current relationship, but for me, this song was inspired by a past relationship that challenged me to work to be the best version of myself even though the relationship didn’t work out in the end."

Sanders began his career as a hit songwriter in Nashville. His No. 1 hits include Cole Swindell's "Ain't Worth the Whiskey" and "Hell of a Night" for Dustin Lynch. He teamed with Adam Craig and Dallas Wilson to write "Make Em Wanna Change," which draws on some '90s country vibes.

"I love the throwback feel this song has. I’ve joked that I felt like it belonged on the McGraw Everywhere album from 1997," he says.

Sanders, whose previous single, "Ruled the World," spawned a music video that starred Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Tippin, Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire, turned to his fans to help select "Make Em Wanna Change" as his next single.

"'Make Em Wanna Change' has been a fan favorite since the day I posted a short clip of the demo on my social accounts," he explains. "I’ve learned to listen to the fans and release music that they want, so I’m super excited to give them this release."