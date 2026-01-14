Adam Sanders has been one of Nashville's most consistent hitmakers for more than a decade, but his name might not have been on most fans' lips — until now, that is.

Sanders is one of Taste of Country's RISERS: Artists to Watch in 2026, due in no small part to winning The Road in December.

Who Is Adam Sanders?

Adam Sanders has been one of Nashville's most in-demand songwriters for years now, working behind the scenes to create hit songs for top country artists.

The Florida native is also a performing artist in his own right who's released a string of well-received songs and toured with some of the biggest names in country music.

Most recently, Sanders shot into the national spotlight during his run on The Road, a country music-based reality TV competition from Blake Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The show crowned Sanders the winner of its inaugural season on Dec. 21, 2025.

What Are Adam Sanders' Top Songs?

Sanders' biggest hits for other artists include two No. 1 hits: Dustin Lynch's "Hell of a Night" and Cole Swindell's "You Ain't Worth the Whiskey."

Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Justin Moore and many more are also among the many artists who have recorded and released his songs. He has more than 70 career cuts as a songwriter.

What Are Adam Sanders' Career Highlights?

Sanders has been more visible than ever since winning The Road, which allowed him to showcase his songs both to live audiences all across the country in person, but also to fans all over the world on TV and online.

Some of his own top songs that he performed on the show include "Cat in a Hat," "Bible in a House Fire" and "Get It if You Did."

He's previously opened for artists including Church, Carrie Underwood, Gary Allan, Sam Hunt, Rhett, Bryan, Moore, Swindell, Lynch and many more.

Sanders has earned more than 215 million global streams of his own music, and he has around 350,000 social followers.

His winning run on The Road received coverage from most music media outlets in the country.

What's Next for Adam Sanders in 2026?

Sanders plans to follow up his run on The Road with his own touring in 2026, which will include a slot at Stagecoach and a performance as part of the Red Bull Jukebox show at the Pinnacle in Nashville.

He also plans to release a new full-length album in 2026.

Keep up with Adam Sanders' new music and tour dates at his official website.