Say Goodbye: Advance Auto Parts Closing, Selling 224 Locations

Advance Auto Parts is making good on their promise to close down hundreds of their locations and descale the business.

According to the website Chain Store Age, the chain announced that they have officially put more than 200 of their locations up for sale. The sale of these locations will take place over the next few weeks.

Advance Auto Parts have hired Hilco Real Estate to help them offload the 200 leased and 24 owned brick and mortar locations. Once someone buys the storefronts or assumes the lease of one, they can use it for any retail space that they see fit.

You probably likely an Advance Auto Parts on your commute each day, but the company essentially spread themselves too thin over the years, so they're now trying to get back to turning a profit.

According to My Total Retail, Advance Auto Parts also plans on closing over 500 of their corporately owned stores in 2025, as well.

They announced in November of 2024 that they were closing around 700 locations, and the sale of these 200+ non-corporate locations are part of that plan to help turn falling profits upward.

While brick and mortar stores have been disappearing a lot as of late, auto parts are one of those niche things that sometimes need to be purchased immediately to fix an issue on your ride.

There are 4,485 Advance Auto Parts locations across America, so while closing 700 locations might seem like a lot, that still leaves more than 3,500 storefronts to serve their respective communities.