Legendary country group Alabama are planning to get back on the road this spring.

The band have placed 14 new dates on the calendar for their Live in Concert 25 Tour, beginning with an April 17 show in Phoenix, Ariz.

Founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry will lead the shows. In a press release, both performers emphasize the gratitude they feel for another chance to bring their live show to fans.

Alabama have weathered several challenges over the past few years, including health setbacks for Owen that have forced the group to cancel some shows in the past. Owen — who is now 75 years old — said his health was holding steady in late 2023, and that "everything came back really good" after a round of tests.

Read More: Country Stars Living With Serious Health Conditions

"Every show I count as one more beautiful blessing!" Owen says in announcing their latest set of shows. "Much love to you, our fans! Looking forward to seeing all of you on the tour!"

"We are eager to get back on the road and make more cherished memories with each of you," adds Gentry. "It is a joy to play for our followers and friends who have supported us through thick and thin."

The group also teased that this is only the first leg of their 2025 tour plans, with more dates expected to be announced soon.

A bevy of seasoned country acts will join Alabama as openers on the Live in Concert 25 Tour, including Jamey Johnson, Eddie Montgomery, Lee Greenwood, Lorrie Morgan, Pat Green, Ned LeDoux, Blackhawk and young traditionalist Alex Miller.

For ticketing information, visit Alabama's website.

Alabama's Live in Concert 25 Tour Dates:

Apr. 17 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center (w/ Lorrie Morgan)

Apr. 19 -- Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort (w/ Lorrie Morgan)

Apr. 27 -- Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Arena (w/ Eddie Montgomery)

May 23 -- Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater (w/ Lee Greenwood)

May 25 -- Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena (w/ Pat Green)

June 5 -- Windsor, Ontario, Canada @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 7 -- Bradley, Ill. @ Bradley 316 Festival (w/ Eddie Montgomery)

June 14 -- Creighton, Pa. @ Iron City Stage at Pittsburgh Brewing Company

(w/ Jamey Johnson)

June 18 -- Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium (w/ Eddie Montgomery)

June 20 -- Sparks, Nev. @ Nugget Event Center (w/ Ned LeDoux)

July 19 -- Old Washington, Ohio @ Old Washington Music Fest

July 25 -- York, Pa. @ York State Fair (w/ Alex Miller)

Aug. 9 -- Galva, Ill. @ The Back Road Music Festival (w/ BlackHawk)

Aug. 28 -- Allentown, Pa. @ The Great Allentown Fair